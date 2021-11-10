Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK):

11/8/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/8/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/8/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/5/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,580 ($20.64). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/28/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/28/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/27/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/27/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/27/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/12/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/4/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/27/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/14/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of LON GSK traded up GBX 30.40 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,590.20 ($20.78). 9,881,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,218,269. The stock has a market cap of £80.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,440.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,416.58. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,591 ($20.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.