Reserve Rights (RSR) Market Cap Achieves $615.69 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $615.69 million and approximately $79.82 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Reserve Rights

RSR is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,998,943 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

