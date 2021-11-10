Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. 1,763,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,801. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $33.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RVNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

