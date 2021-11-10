Reviewing Ayro (AYRO) and Its Competitors

Ayro (NASDAQ: AYRO) is one of 36 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ayro to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ayro and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayro Competitors 212 632 717 32 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.74%. Given Ayro’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ayro has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Ayro has a beta of 3.81, meaning that its share price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ayro and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $1.60 million -$10.76 million -4.28 Ayro Competitors $3.72 billion $380.23 million 1.38

Ayro’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ayro. Ayro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro -835.12% -32.77% -31.04% Ayro Competitors -85.50% -65.91% -10.16%

Summary

Ayro competitors beat Ayro on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Ayro Company Profile

AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

