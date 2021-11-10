Reviewing Nyxoah (NYXH) and Its Competitors

Nyxoah (NASDAQ: NYXH) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nyxoah to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A Nyxoah Competitors -574.50% -81.10% -17.25%

This table compares Nyxoah and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $80,000.00 -$13.99 million N/A Nyxoah Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million 26.80

Nyxoah’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nyxoah and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nyxoah Competitors 981 4123 7484 201 2.54

Nyxoah currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.00%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 17.33%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Nyxoah beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

