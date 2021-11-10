Reviewing Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Turing alerts:

This table compares Turing and Perion Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turing $803.38 million 12.06 $79.28 million N/A N/A Perion Network $328.06 million 3.12 $10.23 million $0.86 34.09

Turing has higher revenue and earnings than Perion Network.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Turing and Perion Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turing 0 4 8 0 2.67 Perion Network 0 1 4 0 2.80

Turing currently has a consensus target price of $31.73, indicating a potential downside of 0.07%. Perion Network has a consensus target price of $29.17, indicating a potential downside of 0.52%. Given Turing’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Turing is more favorable than Perion Network.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.0% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Turing and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turing N/A N/A N/A Perion Network 6.84% 12.37% 7.45%

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.