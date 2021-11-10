Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Jesse Timmermans Sells 15,870 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $1,283,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $263,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,480,000 after acquiring an additional 89,384 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth $1,528,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

