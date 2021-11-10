Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

REYN stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 24.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 124.2% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 310,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 172,209 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

