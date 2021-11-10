Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 131.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 74,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.39.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 511,501 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $987,196.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,687,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,486,263.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ring Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 1,263.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.38% of Ring Energy worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

