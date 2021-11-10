RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Down 10.4% This Week

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $304,651.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 296,242,785 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

