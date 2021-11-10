RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.
RNG stock traded up $48.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.64. 6,700,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of -190.30 and a beta of 0.70.
In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total value of $2,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $268,713.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,029 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,737 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.