RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

RNG stock traded up $48.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.64. 6,700,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of -190.30 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total value of $2,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $268,713.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,029 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,737 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.90.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

