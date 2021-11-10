RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $349.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.90.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $63.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,029 shares of company stock worth $24,167,737 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Capital International Investors raised its stake in RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,041,000 after purchasing an additional 386,349 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

