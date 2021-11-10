RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 8.9% Higher

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) traded up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.53. 122,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,873,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $3,625,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $2,353,000. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.