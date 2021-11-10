ROAD (ROAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $89,656.55

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, ROAD has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a market cap of $89,656.55 and approximately $71,486.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00075873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00078287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00100885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,389.66 or 0.99912187 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,674.27 or 0.07034480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00020422 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

