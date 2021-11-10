Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $753,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $825,900.00.

PriceSmart stock opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $70.85 and a one year high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $909.61 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 1,426.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 88,790 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

