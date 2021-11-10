Robert John Briscoe Sells 100,000 Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) Stock

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) Director Robert John Briscoe sold 100,000 shares of Colabor Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,579,106.90.

Robert John Briscoe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Robert John Briscoe sold 20,500 shares of Colabor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$17,425.00.

TSE GCL opened at C$0.81 on Wednesday. Colabor Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.58 million and a P/E ratio of 23.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.09.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

