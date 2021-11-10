Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.65) Per Share

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.65) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.39). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

RCKT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $35.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.66. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,995,000 after acquiring an additional 413,443 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 364,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after acquiring an additional 296,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 189,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $7,701,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

