Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.24. 26,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,013. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENVX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.