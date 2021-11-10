Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Posts Earnings Results

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,013. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

