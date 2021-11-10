Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,904 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.49% of Rogers Communications worth $397,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 33.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107,384 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after acquiring an additional 92,627 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,661,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,166,000 after buying an additional 93,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

RCI opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.37%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

