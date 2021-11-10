Roivant Sciences (ROIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Roivant Sciences to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

ROIV traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,237. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $9.99.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

