Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 249,388 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 94.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 513,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $17,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,997,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,231 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,951,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,209,000 after buying an additional 235,174 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $73,149,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 700,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 618,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

