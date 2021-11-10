Royal Bank of Canada Buys 130,940 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,589,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,940 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.47% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $16,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 45.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

