Royal Bank of Canada Has $15.22 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 475,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,175 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $15,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $37.15.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

