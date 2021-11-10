Royal Bank of Canada Increases Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$4.50

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 83.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.