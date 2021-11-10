Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $116.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

LNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

