Royal Bank of Canada Increases Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$200.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.60.

IFCZF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.28. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $103.84 and a 52-week high of $142.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.46.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

