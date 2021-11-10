Royal Bank of Canada Increases Morguard (TSE:MRC) Price Target to C$190.00

Morguard (TSE:MRC) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MRC stock opened at C$139.25 on Monday. Morguard has a 12-month low of C$102.99 and a 12-month high of C$158.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$134.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$137.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.33.

Get Morguard alerts:

About Morguard

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.