Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $15,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $256.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.12. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $183.82 and a 12-month high of $266.67.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

