Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,449 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Textron worth $17,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 97.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.35%.

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

