Royal Bank of Canada Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$61.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.72.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$52.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$37.33 and a 12-month high of C$54.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$51.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

