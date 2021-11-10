Royale Finance (ROYA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $272,714.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $272,714.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00074604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00077302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00098726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,258.59 or 0.99396431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,812.44 or 0.07007751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00019809 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,197,903 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

