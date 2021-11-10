RPS Group (LON:RPS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $132.00

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 129.88 ($1.70), with a volume of 466560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70).

RPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of RPS Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get RPS Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23. The stock has a market cap of £360.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

RPS Group Company Profile (LON:RPS)

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.