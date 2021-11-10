Rtw Investments, Lp Acquires 57,914 Shares of Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Stock

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 57,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $465,049.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 100,009 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $825,074.25.

RCOR opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Renovacor Inc has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Renovacor Company Profile

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

