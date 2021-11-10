Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$43.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.86.

RUS stock opened at C$35.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$19.35 and a 1 year high of C$37.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.23.

In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at C$66,811.36. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total transaction of C$111,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,457 shares in the company, valued at C$351,043.84. Insiders have sold a total of 51,758 shares of company stock worth $1,869,842 in the last quarter.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

