Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Ryan Specialty Group to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RYAN opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on RYAN. William Blair began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

