Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will post sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

Ryder System stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.47. 6,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,305. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.70. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

