S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 875 ($11.43).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

SFOR stock opened at GBX 703 ($9.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 786.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 677.58. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The firm has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.56.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49). Also, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total value of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34).

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.