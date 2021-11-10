Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $648.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.73. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.84% and a return on equity of 719.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

