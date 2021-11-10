Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 1,225,429 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 546,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 435,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 142,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $19.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -66.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

