Sabre Insurance Group’s (SBRE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBRE. Credit Agricole reduced their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 251.80 ($3.29).

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

SBRE opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £501.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 211.90.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,899 ($12,933.11). Also, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £614.25 ($802.52). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,056.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.