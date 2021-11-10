Sabre Insurance Group’s (SBRE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.18% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBRE. Credit Agricole reduced their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 251.80 ($3.29).
SBRE opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £501.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 211.90.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
