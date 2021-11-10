SAFE DEAL 24-Hour Volume Reaches $331,406.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00004062 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $331,406.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00073619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00073888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00098667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,823.51 or 1.00429926 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,595.65 or 0.07119955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020258 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,034,437 coins and its circulating supply is 990,077 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

