SafeCapital (SCAP) Market Cap Reaches $18,637.19

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 31.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 66.4% against the dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $18,637.19 and approximately $30.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00082901 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000998 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000597 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.