SafeCoin (SAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $27.16 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $27.16 million and $18,200.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001516 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,058.43 or 0.99202678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00050185 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.93 or 0.00335942 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.38 or 0.00506991 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.11 or 0.00159673 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011878 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001424 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001838 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

