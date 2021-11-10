SafePal (SFP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24.19 Million

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. One SafePal coin can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00002528 BTC on popular exchanges. SafePal has a total market cap of $182.41 million and $24.19 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafePal has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00057156 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011911 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003060 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001835 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

