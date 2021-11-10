SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), Zacks reports. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

NYSE SAIL traded up $9.32 on Wednesday, reaching $57.52. 167,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,422. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -147.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $56,096.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $1,168,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

