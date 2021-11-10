SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.08-0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $112-114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.23 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of SAIL traded up $9.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.05. 6,423,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,583. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.58 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.54.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

