Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $82,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 326.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 23.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,429 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,723 shares of company stock valued at $35,219,787. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

NXPI opened at $221.05 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $139.94 and a 1-year high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.