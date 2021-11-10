Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $188.02 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.40 and its 200 day moving average is $197.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.