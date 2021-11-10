Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

TSE SSL traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.58. The company had a trading volume of 373,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,427. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 45.40. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

